MUCK PHILIP F.

Age 80, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed Wednesday, March 20th, 2019, on Marco Island, Florida. Phil was born August 31, 1938. Husband of Patricia S. Muck for 60 years, son of Carl A. and Natalie (Dufresne); father of Michael A. (Rose), Stephen M., Christine A. Rotella (Mark), and Matthew R. (deceased); grandfather of Rebecca (Zack), Alexandra and Stephen, Amy (Tyler), Michelle, and James; great-grandfather to Hendrix and Milena. Mr. Muck was a 1962 graduate of Ohio University and steadfast promoter of the university and its business school most recently serving as a Trustee of the Ohio University Foundation. Mr. Muck started his professional career at Arthur Young. From there, he joined Mesta Machine Company as their youngest controller in time becoming the V.P. of Finance. He then served in similar capacity with Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Company. A few years later, Mr. Muck struck out on his own acquiring the 165-year-old Munroe, Inc., a small steel-fabricator. During his 31 years of ownership, the company grew to become a fully-integrated specialty steel fabricator serving steel, energy, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Mr. Muck believed that corporate leaders had a responsibility to give back modeling a life in service. He served 23 years with Sisters of St. Joseph, and other Board members and dedicated leaders to develop the South Hills Health System, now AHN Jefferson Hospital, three different terms as Chairman; a total of twelve years guiding the health system through critical periods. Mr. Muck also served as: a director of Union National, Integra, and National City Bank now part of PNC, Chairman of the Board at Brayman Construction Corporation for a period of ten years, Director and Chairman of the Western PA Multiple Sclerosis Service Society and was the longtime Director of Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation. He was the Chairman of the Western PA Boilermaker's Contractors Association for many years and Trustee of the Boilermaker Union's Health, Welfare, and Pension Plans. Through the years, Mr. Muck remained active in church work most recently at the Guadalupe' Mission in Florida. He also supported the work of the United Way, Junior Achievement and served as an Instructor in the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Business. In his retirement, Phil could be found salt or freshwater fishing with his family, golfing with friends at Oakmont, and wife and close friends at Lely Classics in Florida. He was a NASCAR enthusiast, an avid reader, and student of WWII history to the point of taking his wife Patricia with him to tour battlefields. Friends received on Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church on Friday, at 10:00 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers: Ohio University Foundation College of Business Annex Fund, Copeland Hall, Athens, OH 45701-2979 or Abiding Missions, 731 Excelsior Street, PGH, PA 15210.