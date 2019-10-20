|
RYBAR PHILIP G.
Age 62, of the South Hills, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Son of the late Albert S. and Rose B. (Nied) Rybar; brother of Patricia (Rick) Rutkowski, Pamela (Skip) Huwalt, the late David P. (surviving wife Janice) Rybar, Raymond Rybar and Gregory A. Rybar; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Philip was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an animal lover. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pets for Vets, P. O. Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019