Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
PHILIP RYBAR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP RYBAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP G. RYBAR


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILIP G. RYBAR Obituary
RYBAR PHILIP G.

Age 62, of the South Hills, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Son of the late Albert S. and Rose B. (Nied) Rybar; brother of Patricia (Rick) Rutkowski, Pamela (Skip) Huwalt, the late David P. (surviving wife Janice) Rybar, Raymond Rybar and Gregory A. Rybar; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Philip was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an animal lover. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pets for Vets, P. O. Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now