LEAVY, JR. DR. PHILIP GERARD

SUFFOLK, VA - Dr. Philip Leavy, 77, passed away March 1, 2020. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Margaret Lawton Leavy; son, Declan Leavy; and two sisters, Eileen Huber and Mary Ellen Leavy. He was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, received his bachelor's degree in 1964 at Georgetown University where he sang in the a cappella group "The Chimes", graduated 4th in his class from Georgetown Medical School in 1969, and was Surgical Intern of the Year in 1970. Philip was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a Lt. Cdr. from 1971-1973. He settled in Virginia and joined Emergency Physicians of Tidewater in 1979 and passed the first Emergency Medicine Boards in 1980. He was Medical Director of Portsmouth EMS, Associate Professor at EVMS, President of Tidewater Emergency Medical Services Council, and was instrumental in setting up Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance. Besides his family, his ultimate honor was getting a hit in the Little League World Series. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan, and was a fantasy baseball enthusiast. Philip is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lorane G. Leavy; son, Philip G. Leavy, III and Robyn; two daughters, Julia Leavy Compton and husband, Matthew, and Jennie Leavy Morgan and husband, Ross; two sisters, Margaret Leavy and Kathleen Leavy Perepezko; and eight grandchildren, Declan, Molly, Patrick, Mia, Wesley, Emma, Charlie and Zoe. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Catholic Church by the Rev. Tony Morris. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance. STURTEVANT FUNERAL HOME, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com