SCHEIDING, JR. REV. PHILIP HENRY
Age 71, passed away in Richmond on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh to his parents, Philip Henry Scheiding and Florence Clay Scheiding. He is survived by his sisters, Jacqueline Scheiding (Millan), Sandra Scheiding, and Shirley Toms (John); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Phil received his BA in Education and MA in Counseling Education from Penn State University. He worked as a teacher and guidance counselor for eight years prior to entering Mt. St. Mary's Seminary. He was ordained as a Catholic Priest in 1981 and served with the Diocese of Miami for 30 years. Most of his service was in Mexico. He was a Parish Priest for six years for Lord of Good Hope in Guayaquil, Ecuador, prior to his illness. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Phil will be missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Rd., Richmond, VA 23227, where family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will take place at a later date in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Brain Tumor Society at https://braintumor.org/.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020