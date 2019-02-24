Home

PHILIP J. GIUFFRE

PHILIP J. GIUFFRE Obituary
GIUFFRE PHILIP J.

Age 81, of Penn Hills, on February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. Giuffre; loving father of Daniel L. and Philip "Tony" Giuffre; beloved grandfather of Rachel (Tom), Jason, Amy, and Angela; great-grandfather of Alexis, Bella, and Andrew; brother of Anita Trapani. Phil was a Navy Veteran and a Union Carpenter for many years; Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Fankstown Road, Penn Hills where the Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
