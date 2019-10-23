|
MERES PHILIP
Of Hopewell Twp., formerly of Braddock, age 75, died on Monday, October 21, 2019. This Friday, October 25, will be the 50th Anniversary of marriage to his beloved wife, Judith A. (Weslow) Meres. Also surviving are his daughters, Dawn, Deana and Darlynn Meres, all of Hopewell. Phil was the treasured grandfather of Brandon (Jennifer) McClintock, Calvin (Chloe) McClintock and Danielle (Brandin) Nelson and proud great-grandfather of Myiah, Brinley, Delanie, Alachia, Knox, Talia and Willow; brother of Frank (Peggy) Meres, Cathy Meres, Cindy (Mark) Vranich and the late Pat Weber. Phil was a special uncle of Jason Meres and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Phil was a 1961 graduate of Braddock High School and he was a Vietnam War Era Army veteran. Upon his discharge in 1968, Phil became a Police Officer in his hometown of Braddock and during his career rose to the rank of Chief of Police, retiring in 1997. For a few years, Phil enjoyed driving limousine for Carey Limousines, but returned to public service when hiring on with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, retiring 2014. Phil was a career long member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 91 and served as treasurer for many of those years. In 2010, Phil became a heart transplant recipient which allowed him to continue his career with the D.A.'s office and have more quality years with his family. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock, on Friday at 11 a.m., followed by a Presentation of Military Honors. Phil will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Friday, November 1 at 2:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: , 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pgh., PA 15212 or .
