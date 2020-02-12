Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP LANDAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. PHILIP MEYERS "PHIL" LANDAU


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. PHILIP MEYERS "PHIL" LANDAU Obituary
LANDAU DR. PHILIP "PHIL" MEYERS

Dr. Philip "Phil" Meyers Landau, 69 years old, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with advanced heart failure. Surrounded by a family that adored him, he lived a life of unconditional love and kindness and will be forever missed by his devoted wife of almost 44 years, Myra; his three daughters, Lauren (David) Goldberg, Meredith (Rishi) Maheshwary, and Erica (Brian) Kelly; his grandchildren, Paige, Liza, Will, Emily, Jacob, and Brooke. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Ruth and Herbert Landau. Born on November 21, 1950, Phil grew up in Squirrel Hill and graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School. He was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Board certified in Internal Medicine, with a Geriatrics focus, Phil's medical career spanned 37 years. He was a devoted physician who practiced at St. Margaret's Hospital, HealthSouth Harmarville Rehabilitation Center, and Allegheny Health Network. He served as Medical Director at Longwood at Oakmont from 2003-2017. During the course of his career, Phil's knowledge, professionalism, compassion, and dedication was always apparent in the level of love, attention, and care he gave to his cherished patients. At the heart of Phil's life was his family, who will forever call him their best friend and hero. The embodiment of love, devotion, selflessness and integrity, Phil was the ultimate husband, father, father-in-law, and Pop-Pop whose greatest joy came from spending time with those he loved. As his family grieves this loss, they hold close Phil's legacy of genuine and unparalleled kindness. Phil Landau made the world brighter. The Landau family would like thank all of those who have given them strength, especially Dr. Craig Alpert and the heart failure team and staff at Allegheny General Hospital. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 11 am. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 am - 11 am). Interment Private. Contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the Friendship Circle of Pittsburgh, 1922 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -