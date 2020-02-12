|
LANDAU DR. PHILIP "PHIL" MEYERS
Dr. Philip "Phil" Meyers Landau, 69 years old, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with advanced heart failure. Surrounded by a family that adored him, he lived a life of unconditional love and kindness and will be forever missed by his devoted wife of almost 44 years, Myra; his three daughters, Lauren (David) Goldberg, Meredith (Rishi) Maheshwary, and Erica (Brian) Kelly; his grandchildren, Paige, Liza, Will, Emily, Jacob, and Brooke. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Ruth and Herbert Landau. Born on November 21, 1950, Phil grew up in Squirrel Hill and graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School. He was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Board certified in Internal Medicine, with a Geriatrics focus, Phil's medical career spanned 37 years. He was a devoted physician who practiced at St. Margaret's Hospital, HealthSouth Harmarville Rehabilitation Center, and Allegheny Health Network. He served as Medical Director at Longwood at Oakmont from 2003-2017. During the course of his career, Phil's knowledge, professionalism, compassion, and dedication was always apparent in the level of love, attention, and care he gave to his cherished patients. At the heart of Phil's life was his family, who will forever call him their best friend and hero. The embodiment of love, devotion, selflessness and integrity, Phil was the ultimate husband, father, father-in-law, and Pop-Pop whose greatest joy came from spending time with those he loved. As his family grieves this loss, they hold close Phil's legacy of genuine and unparalleled kindness. Phil Landau made the world brighter. The Landau family would like thank all of those who have given them strength, especially Dr. Craig Alpert and the heart failure team and staff at Allegheny General Hospital. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 11 am. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 am - 11 am). Interment Private. Contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the Friendship Circle of Pittsburgh, 1922 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com