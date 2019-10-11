|
|
NEMY PHILIP
Nemy Philip, age 85, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Sally (Esper) Nemy; loving father of Holly (Richard) Hill, the late Cherie (surviving spouse, Andrew) McIlree, Allison Nemy, and Joseph Nemy; "Gidu" of Jake and Cherie. Preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. Philip was a deeply respected teacher at Forbes Vo Tech for 35 years. He was a longtime member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland and an avid sports fan. Friends will be received Sunday 2-6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) Corner of (445) Beatty Rd and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Funeral services at St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland Monday, 11 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church. Trisagion services will be Sunday, 5 p.m. Interment will follow at William Penn Cemetery. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Building Fund, 3400 Dawson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019