ARGENTO PHILIP R.

Age 98, was born on May 9, 1921, on Tustin St. in the "Uptown" section of the City of Pittsburgh. He was the youngest of six children, three boys and three girls. He was drafted into WWII in 1942, and served there for four years to become promoted to a Depot Supply Sergeant for the 1291st Army Combat Engineers. After serving in our United States Military he returned home and became a "huckstering", self-made produce man. He served in this business for 49 years, selling the best quality produce in the Pittsburgh area (see Phil's Produce Serenade below). Holding only his PSD (Pittsburgh Street Degree), he worked for Larrimor's Department Store, Pittsburgh, for 14 years selling high-end clothing. Phil was a founding member (1961) of Our Lady of Loretto Parish in Brookline. He was preceded in death by the love of his life of 50 years, Sylvia Mazzoni-Argento; late parents, Angelo Argento and Maria Teresi; his five siblings, Sarah, John, Sam, Anna and Mamie. He is survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. "OPEN UP THE PEARLY GATES, ST. PETER AS PITTSBURGH PHIL IS COMING IN SINGING HIS PRODUCE MAN SERENADE" Clap your hands, tap your toes, and let me tell you how this little ditty goes! We got some Green, Yellow and Lima Beans, Turnip, Mustard and Collard Greens. Cauliflower, Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts, Big hard Cabbage for Sauerkraut. Red Potatoes, White Potatoes, Sweet Yellow Yams, All go good with Virginia Hams. Lettuce, Celery, Carrots and Beets, Green Onions, Radishes, Peppers and Leeks. Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions that are sweet, Use them all as many as you can eat. Oranges, Grapefruit and Lemons too, Watermelon, Cantaloupe and Honeydew. Red, white and big black Grapes, All kind's of Nuts and pitted Dates. Black, blue and sweet red Berries, Peaches, Plums and juicy Bing Cherries. When you've tried all the rest, see Phil Argento for the very best! Funeral arrangements done by BEINHAUERS, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, (412) 531-4000. Friends and family are welcome Thursday, June 6, 2019, 3-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Loretto. Interment with military honors at Calvary Cemetery. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauers.com.