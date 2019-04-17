Home

Services
Rutherford Funeral Home
2383 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43202
614-299-1153
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
The Northwest Presbyterian Church
6400 Post Rd.
Dublin, OH
DRAKE PHILIP R.

Born on July 18,1957 passed away on April 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, brother, two sons, three daughters and seven grandchildren. After graduating from Ball State, Phil began his career with 84 Lumber. Throughout his working life, it was always the people who made it valuable. He loved 84's "family." He was a "land man" who covered thousands of miles throughout his life. Always fascinated by life's offerings, Phil had many sides. The hockey player, whose crossovers would make bystanders blush. The sportsman, who brought his sons and sons-in-law shooting on Thanksgiving morning. The Porsche driver, who acquired official racing status. Phil's sense of humor was as dry as the desert. His true passion was his family and his family was blessed by his strength and kindness. A funeral service will be held at The Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6400 Post Rd., Dublin, Ohio  43016 on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
