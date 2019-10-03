Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILIP SMITH Obituary
SMITH PHILIP

On Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Elayne Smith; beloved father of Jamie (Jeffrey) Harris and Bruce Joseph Smith; brother of the late Jenny Penn, Sidney Smith, Louis Smith, Ann Yudin, Selma Sperling and Alfred Smith; grandpa of Rachel (Benjamin) Berg, Daniel (fiance' Karly Moll) Harris, Ore, Yoaz, Tagelle and Chen Smith. Graveside Services and Interment were held at Temple Sinai Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Contributions may be made to Hebrew Free Loan, 4307 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Sivitz Hospice, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now