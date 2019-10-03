|
SMITH PHILIP
On Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Elayne Smith; beloved father of Jamie (Jeffrey) Harris and Bruce Joseph Smith; brother of the late Jenny Penn, Sidney Smith, Louis Smith, Ann Yudin, Selma Sperling and Alfred Smith; grandpa of Rachel (Benjamin) Berg, Daniel (fiance' Karly Moll) Harris, Ore, Yoaz, Tagelle and Chen Smith. Graveside Services and Interment were held at Temple Sinai Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Contributions may be made to Hebrew Free Loan, 4307 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Sivitz Hospice, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
