SIMPSON PHILLIP C.

Age 60, of Brookline, suddenly and unexpectedly, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Charles and Philomena Simpson; father of Holly Wagner, Phillip Ray and Michelle Ray; companion of Sylvia Rose Odhner; brother of Richard Bisch and John Dobrzanski; also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Phillip was a loving and caring person that will be sadly missed by his family, relatives and many friends. He will be remembered for all the good times and memories we all had with him. Interment is Private. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.