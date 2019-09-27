Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Verona, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILOMENA BRUNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILOMENA "FANNY" BRUNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILOMENA "FANNY" BRUNO Obituary
BRUNO PHILOMENA "FANNY"

Age 88, of Penn Hills, passed away on Thursday morning, September 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Daughter of the late Rosario and Donnina (Damico) Santucci; beloved wife for 69 years of Albert A. Bruno; mother of Marlene (Anthony) Bocian and Susan Lynn (Douglas) Marsh; grandmother of Alisha (Nino) Domasig, Mathew (Kate) Bocian, Emily (Fred) Mueller, and Andrea Marsh; great-grandmother of Rizalino Domasig, Angelina and Armand Mueller; dear sister of Raymond (Mildred) Santucci and the late James Santucci and Jennie Santucci; sister-in-law of Hilda Santucci. Fanny was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Former members of Jacks and Jills/Vanguard of Penn Hills will remember Fanny as the original baton instructor.  Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 30, 2019, 12 Noon, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona.  Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Penn Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILOMENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now