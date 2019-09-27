|
BRUNO PHILOMENA "FANNY"
Age 88, of Penn Hills, passed away on Thursday morning, September 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Daughter of the late Rosario and Donnina (Damico) Santucci; beloved wife for 69 years of Albert A. Bruno; mother of Marlene (Anthony) Bocian and Susan Lynn (Douglas) Marsh; grandmother of Alisha (Nino) Domasig, Mathew (Kate) Bocian, Emily (Fred) Mueller, and Andrea Marsh; great-grandmother of Rizalino Domasig, Angelina and Armand Mueller; dear sister of Raymond (Mildred) Santucci and the late James Santucci and Jennie Santucci; sister-in-law of Hilda Santucci. Fanny was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Former members of Jacks and Jills/Vanguard of Penn Hills will remember Fanny as the original baton instructor. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 30, 2019, 12 Noon, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Penn Hills.
