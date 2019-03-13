HOEHN PHILOMENA G. (VACCHIANO)

Age 85, of Hampton Twp., suddenly, on Monday, March 11, 2019. Wife of the late John H. Hoehn Jr.; loving mother of Denise (Jim) Gniewkowski, Jacqueline (Robert) Scheidler, and John (Linda) Hoehn; proud grandmother of Jamie (Sarah Scheller), Brandon, Michael, Rachael, and Dylan; she is survived by one sister, Marlene (Dale) Hoffman; and preceded by three siblings, John, Anthony, and Concetta; and her parents, Battista and Petronilla (DeLuca) Vacchiano; also survived by step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Philomena was truly devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Guatemala Orphanage c/o St. Richards Church, Gibsonia, PA 15044.