Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILOMENA HOEHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILOMENA G. (VACCHIANO) HOEHN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PHILOMENA G. (VACCHIANO) HOEHN Obituary
HOEHN PHILOMENA G. (VACCHIANO)

Age 85, of Hampton Twp., suddenly, on Monday, March 11, 2019. Wife of the late John H. Hoehn Jr.; loving mother of Denise (Jim) Gniewkowski, Jacqueline (Robert) Scheidler, and John (Linda) Hoehn; proud grandmother of Jamie (Sarah Scheller), Brandon, Michael, Rachael, and Dylan; she is survived by one sister, Marlene (Dale) Hoffman; and preceded by three siblings, John, Anthony, and Concetta; and her parents, Battista and Petronilla (DeLuca) Vacchiano; also survived by step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Philomena was truly devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Guatemala Orphanage c/o St. Richards Church, Gibsonia, PA 15044. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now