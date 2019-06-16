Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILOMENA PALMIERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILOMENA (TRAVISANO) PALMIERI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PHILOMENA (TRAVISANO) PALMIERI Obituary
PALMIERI PHILOMENA (TRAVISANO)

Peacefully, on Friday, June 14, 2019, age 94, of Monroeville, formerly of Wilmerding. Philomena was the wife of the late John Palmieri; loving mother of Jane (the late Joseph) Falkowski, Toni Simon, Michael (Cheri) Palmieri, and James (Rosemary) Palmieri; beloved grandmother of Kristen (Nathan) Wells, Jenifer (Steve) Freedman, Amy (Jeff) Gardner, Steven (Dana) Price, Holly (Dustin) Bradford, Nick, Michael, Joe, David, and Michaela Palmieri; numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren; sister of Valverdina, Peter, and Paul Travisano. She was preceeded in passing by her parents, Antonio and Michelina Travisano; and siblings, Christine, James, Nick, and Joseph. Philomena loved her family more than anything and will be greatly missed. Family and friends received in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332, on Monday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., in St. Colman Catholic Church, Turtle Creek. Philomena will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now