PALMIERI PHILOMENA (TRAVISANO)

Peacefully, on Friday, June 14, 2019, age 94, of Monroeville, formerly of Wilmerding. Philomena was the wife of the late John Palmieri; loving mother of Jane (the late Joseph) Falkowski, Toni Simon, Michael (Cheri) Palmieri, and James (Rosemary) Palmieri; beloved grandmother of Kristen (Nathan) Wells, Jenifer (Steve) Freedman, Amy (Jeff) Gardner, Steven (Dana) Price, Holly (Dustin) Bradford, Nick, Michael, Joe, David, and Michaela Palmieri; numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren; sister of Valverdina, Peter, and Paul Travisano. She was preceeded in passing by her parents, Antonio and Michelina Travisano; and siblings, Christine, James, Nick, and Joseph. Philomena loved her family more than anything and will be greatly missed. Family and friends received in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332, on Monday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., in St. Colman Catholic Church, Turtle Creek. Philomena will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.