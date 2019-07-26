Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILOMENA SARNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILOMENA SARNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILOMENA SARNO Obituary
SARNO PHILOMENA

Age 102, of Cloverleaf Estates West, formerly of Dormont, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Sarno; dear mother of Phyllis (Frank) Wolinski, Louise (Dan) Pogel and the late Ronald Sarno; cherished grandmother of David (Tracy) Wolinski, Debbie (Tim) Loftus, Don (Pam) Wolinski, Darla (Frank) Delfosse, Lisa (Bill) Henn, Linda Passatore and Jim (Leanne) Pogel. Also survived by 15 precious great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; sister of Theresa Scotti and the late Sam, Antoinette, Connie, Carmella, Anthony and Louis. Philomena "Phil" was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed cooking, sewing and caring for all of her family and friends. Visitation, Sunday 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., PA 15220 (412-563-2800) Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Monday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Paramount Hospice, 5785 Baptist Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102 www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILOMENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now