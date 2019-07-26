|
SARNO PHILOMENA
Age 102, of Cloverleaf Estates West, formerly of Dormont, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Sarno; dear mother of Phyllis (Frank) Wolinski, Louise (Dan) Pogel and the late Ronald Sarno; cherished grandmother of David (Tracy) Wolinski, Debbie (Tim) Loftus, Don (Pam) Wolinski, Darla (Frank) Delfosse, Lisa (Bill) Henn, Linda Passatore and Jim (Leanne) Pogel. Also survived by 15 precious great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; sister of Theresa Scotti and the late Sam, Antoinette, Connie, Carmella, Anthony and Louis. Philomena "Phil" was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed cooking, sewing and caring for all of her family and friends. Visitation, Sunday 2-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., PA 15220 (412-563-2800) Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Monday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Paramount Hospice, 5785 Baptist Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102 www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019