WORMS PHILOMENA (PESCE)

Age 86, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late William E. Worms; dear mother of William M. (Lisa), Michael (Lisa), Patrick A. (Melissa) Worms, and Jackie (Curt) Bowman; grandmother of Sarah (Mecho) Roberson, William C., Dalton, Dane, Patrick H., Spencer and Roxanne Worms, and Talen, Soren, Thorian Bowman; great-grandmother of Lincoln and Ava Roberson; sister of Leonard (Amelia), Joseph (Judy) Pesce and Mary Ann (Richard) Misselwitz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mena was a wonderful woman who was loved by many. She always placed her family and her faith first. She was a member of the Hilltop Senior Citizens and The ISDA. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd. (Kennedy Twp.) McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook www.musmannofh.com.