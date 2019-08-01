Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILOMENA ZAPPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILOMENA (PHYLLIS) ZAPPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILOMENA (PHYLLIS) ZAPPA Obituary
ZAPPA PHILOMENA (PHYLLIS)

Age 91, of Mars, PA, passed away on July 24, 2019. She previously resided in Turtle Creek and Wilkins Township. Phyllis was very musically inclined. She played piano by ear and had a wonderful voice. She also enjoyed dancing and sewing. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Partridge and son, Philip Zappa; brothers, Frank (Joan) and Gerald (Nancy) Rauso; grandchildren, Edward (Claudine) Record, Andrea (Steve) Rocco, Nicholas (Gwendolyn) Zappa, Drake Zappa and Alexis Zappa; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Zachary Rocco, Cole, Evan and Samantha Record, Marco and Maximus Zappa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph and mother, Elizabeth Rauso; husband, Edward Zappa; eldest daughter, Sandra (Daniel) Record; brothers, Andrew (Marion), Louis, Peter (Joan), Joseph (Harriett), Anthony (Betty) Rauso; sisters, Edythe (Vito) Zingarelli, Josephine (Will) Donofrio and Mary (Ray) Godsell. Family and friends are welcome Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at Noon at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Phyllis's name or a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILOMENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now