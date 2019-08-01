|
ZAPPA PHILOMENA (PHYLLIS)
Age 91, of Mars, PA, passed away on July 24, 2019. She previously resided in Turtle Creek and Wilkins Township. Phyllis was very musically inclined. She played piano by ear and had a wonderful voice. She also enjoyed dancing and sewing. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Partridge and son, Philip Zappa; brothers, Frank (Joan) and Gerald (Nancy) Rauso; grandchildren, Edward (Claudine) Record, Andrea (Steve) Rocco, Nicholas (Gwendolyn) Zappa, Drake Zappa and Alexis Zappa; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Zachary Rocco, Cole, Evan and Samantha Record, Marco and Maximus Zappa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph and mother, Elizabeth Rauso; husband, Edward Zappa; eldest daughter, Sandra (Daniel) Record; brothers, Andrew (Marion), Louis, Peter (Joan), Joseph (Harriett), Anthony (Betty) Rauso; sisters, Edythe (Vito) Zingarelli, Josephine (Will) Donofrio and Mary (Ray) Godsell. Family and friends are welcome Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at Noon at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Phyllis's name or a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019