Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PHOEBE CROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHOEBE NELSON CROW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHOEBE NELSON CROW Obituary
CROW PHOEBE NELSON

Age 90, of Anniston, AL, formerly of Upper St. Clair and Ingram, passed away on August 25, 2019. She was born to the late Frank and Euphemia (Avery) Roerich. Phoebe was preceded in death by her husband, C. Kenneth Crow and her brother, Frank (Sonny) Roerich, Jr. Survived by her children, Nancy Nelson of Denver, CO, Janet (James) Miller of Anniston, AL, and Carole (Fran) Gannon of Green Tree; proud grandmother of Margie (Andre) Turrettini, Maureen (Cory) Robinson, Jennifer (Brian) Hoel, Becky (Rusty) Simmons, Allison (Matt) York, Jaime Miller, Kaitlyn (Sean) Khadem, Sean Gannon, and Casey (Jamie) Waugh; along with 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Anniston, AL. The family asks that donations be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHOEBE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.