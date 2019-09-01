|
CROW PHOEBE NELSON
Age 90, of Anniston, AL, formerly of Upper St. Clair and Ingram, passed away on August 25, 2019. She was born to the late Frank and Euphemia (Avery) Roerich. Phoebe was preceded in death by her husband, C. Kenneth Crow and her brother, Frank (Sonny) Roerich, Jr. Survived by her children, Nancy Nelson of Denver, CO, Janet (James) Miller of Anniston, AL, and Carole (Fran) Gannon of Green Tree; proud grandmother of Margie (Andre) Turrettini, Maureen (Cory) Robinson, Jennifer (Brian) Hoel, Becky (Rusty) Simmons, Allison (Matt) York, Jaime Miller, Kaitlyn (Sean) Khadem, Sean Gannon, and Casey (Jamie) Waugh; along with 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Anniston, AL. The family asks that donations be made to the .
