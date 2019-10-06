Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS McHUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS A. (PAM) McHUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS A. (PAM) McHUGH Obituary
McHUGH PHYLLIS A. (PAM)

It is with profound sadness but with great love and gratitude that we, her family, announce the death of  Phyllis Ann McHugh (Pam), 65, of Bethel Park. Pam passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. Pam was the beloved companion of the late William H. Brown; loving daughter of Rose Marie (Pierce) McHugh; treasured sister of Patricia McIntosh (McHugh). Pam was preceded in death by her father, Charles McHugh. Pam is also survived by loving relatives and friends. Service will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.