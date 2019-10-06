|
|
McHUGH PHYLLIS A. (PAM)
It is with profound sadness but with great love and gratitude that we, her family, announce the death of Phyllis Ann McHugh (Pam), 65, of Bethel Park. Pam passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. Pam was the beloved companion of the late William H. Brown; loving daughter of Rose Marie (Pierce) McHugh; treasured sister of Patricia McIntosh (McHugh). Pam was preceded in death by her father, Charles McHugh. Pam is also survived by loving relatives and friends. Service will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019