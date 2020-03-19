PHYLLIS ANN (BEISGEN) ABT

Age 81, of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on her birthday, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Loving partner of Fred Abt; beloved mother of David (Marsha) Abt, Gary (Kate) Abt, Lynn (Paul) LeBlanc and Anna (Christopher) Ritz; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Andrew, Natalie, Megan, Madalyn, Ryan, Lauren and Olivia; caring sister of Butch Beisgen and Beverly Beisgen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip George and Helen Elizabeth (Rydel) Beisgen; son, Fred C. Abt; twin sister, Patricia McManus; and brother, Chuckie Beisgen. Phyllis loved cooking and had a passion for vintage shopping. She was a beautiful soul and friendly to everyone she met. In light of the current health concerns, all visitations and services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at https://act.alz.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
