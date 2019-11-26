Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS BATOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS BATOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS BATOR Obituary
BATOR PHYLLIS

Age 91, of Port Vue, died November 24, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport. Born December 20, 1927, in Duquesne, she was the daughter of Frank and Mary (Matey) Kolosvary and the wife of the late Edward S. Bator. Phyllis dedicated her life to caring for her family. In her early years, Phyllis worked at the Laundromat in Christy Park. She was a member of St. Mark Parish. Phyllis enjoyed traveling with her daughter. Her greatest two loves were family and faith. Phyllis is survived by her son, Frank (Lil) Bator of Cape Coral, FL; daughter, Lisa Bator of Port Vue; granddaughter, Jennifer of Brookline, MA; sisters, Evelyn Kolosvary of McKeesport and Dolores (Robert) Decker of Winter Park, FL; also nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was also preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara; brother, Frank, Jr.; sister, Dolly Kolosvary. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. until last leave at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 10 a.m., St. Mark Parish, Liberty Borough Worship Site. Committal prayers and burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery of Port Vue. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -