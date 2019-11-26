|
|
BATOR PHYLLIS
Age 91, of Port Vue, died November 24, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport. Born December 20, 1927, in Duquesne, she was the daughter of Frank and Mary (Matey) Kolosvary and the wife of the late Edward S. Bator. Phyllis dedicated her life to caring for her family. In her early years, Phyllis worked at the Laundromat in Christy Park. She was a member of St. Mark Parish. Phyllis enjoyed traveling with her daughter. Her greatest two loves were family and faith. Phyllis is survived by her son, Frank (Lil) Bator of Cape Coral, FL; daughter, Lisa Bator of Port Vue; granddaughter, Jennifer of Brookline, MA; sisters, Evelyn Kolosvary of McKeesport and Dolores (Robert) Decker of Winter Park, FL; also nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was also preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara; brother, Frank, Jr.; sister, Dolly Kolosvary. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. until last leave at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 10 a.m., St. Mark Parish, Liberty Borough Worship Site. Committal prayers and burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery of Port Vue. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019