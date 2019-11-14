|
SPINAZZOLA PHYLLIS C.
Phyllis C. Spinazzola, 88, Altoona, passed away at the Presbyterian Village at Hollidaysburg after a brief illness. She was born in Clearfield, daughter of the late John and Ruth (Krebs) Collins. On Nov. 24, 1956, she married Robert M. Spinazzola. Surviving are her husband, Robert M. Spinazzola; two sons, R. Stephen (Patricia) Spinazzola of Phoenix, MD and Robert M. Spinazzola (Jim Testerman) of Rehoboth Beach, DE; and one grandson, Brian Spinazzola. She was preceded in death by sisters, Donna Collins and Alma Delozier. Phyllis was a graduate of Altoona High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Pennsylvania Railroad before taking time to raise her two sons. As her sons got older, she worked as a teller for Mellon Bank and Central County's Bank and provided support to her husband Bob's successful Dale Carnegie franchise. She was baptized at and was a member of the Altoona St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. At the age of 10, her pastor recognized her extraordinary vocal talent and encouraged her parents to enroll her in professional vocal training. During her time at St. James, she was the lead soprano in the church choir. From 1965 until 1982 she was a member of the Upper Saint Claire Faith Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir as the lead soprano. Her love of music extended to playing the piano which she taught herself to play at a young age. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at THE STEVENS MORTUARY, INC., 1421 Eighth Ave., Altoona. A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pastors Scott Custead and Pastor Ralph Hamer officiating. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Phyllis's memory to: St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1407 8th Ave., Altoona, PA 16602. www.stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019