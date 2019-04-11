|
|
DEVENNY PHYLLIS
Age 95, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Heritage Manor Senior Living. She was born May 11, 1923, in Mckeesport, PA. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Devenny; and her sister, Betty Jane "BJ" Clapp. Phyllis is survived by two nieces, Carol Jean Devenny and Paula Bernick; a great-nephew, Julian Cymbalista-Clapp; and numerous extended family members. Interment will be held Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019