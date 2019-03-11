|
MAMULA PHYLLIS E. (PASCHEL)
Age 79, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 of the South Side Slopes. Daughter of the late Albert and Helen Paschel. Wife of the late Donald "Duck" Mamula; loving mother of Beverly Wedge, Susan Muehlbauer (Bob), Donald Mamula (Monica) and James Mamula (Jennifer); cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of Sam Paschel, Buddy Paschel (Donna) and the late Richard Paschel. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Phyllis loved her grandchildren, traveling, bowling and the casino. Send condolences to:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019