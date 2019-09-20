|
REMLINGER PHYLLIS EILEEN
Age 84, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 of Baldwin Borough, formerly of Carrick. Beloved sweetheart since 1951 and wife of 62 years to Donald P., Sr.; loving mother of Vickie (Wayne) Stock, Donald, Jr. (Janet), Gary (Melanie), Jeffrey (Marcia) and the late Jeanine (survived by James) Revak; cherished grandmother of David (Tanya), Jena, and Tori Stock (Gregory Loeffler), Nathaniel (Lindsay) and Donald, III (Karly) Remlinger, Alexandra (Thomas) Vaughan, Alyssa (Glenn) Eisel, and Taylor, Aaron, Joshua, Maximilian, Gary, Jr. (Alexis), Emily, Benjamin, Zachary, Jeffrey, Jr., Lauren, Elizabeth and Jessica Remlinger; great-grandmother of Delanie, Tucker, Nora, Donald, IV and Thomas. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019