GIMON PHYLLIS
Age 89, of Kennedy Twp., passed on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mike Gimon; daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Pastorius; mother of the late Gary and Ron Gimon; sister of Robert and the late Helen Pastorius; grandmother of Eric (Nicole), Jeffrey (Linda) and the late Amy and Ally Gimon; great-grandmother of Emma Graner; aunt of Renee (Greg) Fairbrother; great-aunt of Malia. Chapel service at St. Mark's Cemetery, McKees Rocks, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Kennedy Twp. mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019