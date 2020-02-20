|
|
MUSZYNSKI PHYLLIS J.
Age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice Center. A memorial service will be conducted in Pittsburgh, PA. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Regis J. Muszynski. She is survived by her daughter, Denise A. Kocsis and husband, Michael J. Kocsis, II of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Maggie J. Kocsis of Boston, MA, Kayla L. Kocsis and Michael J. Kocsis, III, both of Greenville, NC. Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL SERVICE & CREMATORY, Greenville, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020