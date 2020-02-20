Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
252-752-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS MUSZYNSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS J. MUSZYNSKI


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS J. MUSZYNSKI Obituary
MUSZYNSKI PHYLLIS J.

Age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice Center. A memorial service will be conducted in Pittsburgh, PA. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Regis J. Muszynski. She is survived by her daughter, Denise A. Kocsis and husband, Michael J. Kocsis, II of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Maggie J. Kocsis of Boston, MA, Kayla L. Kocsis and Michael J. Kocsis, III, both of Greenville, NC. Arrangements by SMITH FUNERAL SERVICE & CREMATORY, Greenville, NC.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -