WALLACE PHYLLIS JEANNETTE

Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Passed away on March 25, 2019, surrounded by her family and loving husband. She was 90 years old. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Walter (Sonny) McLaughlin Wallace; and their four children-Sharon Wallace-Platt (husband-Larry Platt), Timothy Walter Wallace (wife-Lee Anne Wallace), Thomas E. Wallace (former wife-Sandi Wallace), and Nancy Baum (husband-Na Baum). She is also survived by nine grand children-Sunny Yawn and Kaylee Stephens, Taylor, Jacquie and Kelly Wallace, Kirby Wallace, Saxon, Danika and Keaton Baum; and one great-grandson, Maverick. Phyllis loved life and had an incredibly positive, infectious personality. She was always smiling, laughing and managing to have a good time whether it was making her famous rueben sandwiches for St. Patrick's Day, on one of the many Wallace family vacations, playing golf, or just having everyone for Sunday dinner. She was an incredible and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a wonderful cook, she loved to entertain, and was an avid golfer. Phyllis was by all measures a strong woman. Even though she never had the opportunity to attend college, together with her husband Walter they made many sacrifices to insure that all their children graduated from college. She had very strong opinions and she was not the least bit shy about sharing them with others. She could be tough but she was always fair and had a big heart. She was extremely active and involved in various organizations including the Rosedale Woman's Club and River Forest's Women's Golf League, and she volunteered at Forbes Regional Hospital for many years. In addition, to her passion for cooking she also knitted, taught sewing classes, and loved to spend winters in Florida with her husband and family. The Wallace family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at Presbyterian Senior Care-Westminster Place especially the team on the third floor for their attentiveness and loving care of Phyllis and Walter. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Phyllis' name to Presbyterian Senior Care at: Presbyterian SeniorCare - Westminster Place 1215 Hulton Rd Oakmont, PA. 15139 https://donatenow.srcare.org/webroot/files/files/donationForm.html. There will be a private service for the family. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. Oakmont