Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church
PHYLLIS (TURANO) KOCH

PHYLLIS (TURANO) KOCH Obituary
KOCH PHYLLIS (TURANO)

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Koch; daughter of the late Frances and Michael Turano. Phyllis is survived by her loving son, Robert M. Koch of New York, NY and daughter, Judy Koch of Aurora, OH. Her warming smile will be greatly missed. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
