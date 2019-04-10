Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
PHYLLIS PETROSSI
PHYLLIS L. (ZITELLI) PETROSSI

PHYLLIS L. (ZITELLI) PETROSSI Obituary
PETROSSI PHYLLIS L. (ZITELLI)

Of Bethel Park; age 85. Passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis N.; loving mother of Debra (Bruce) Lundy, Michael (Terri) Petrossi, and the late Sandra (surviving husband, Brian) Carte; cherished grandmother of Ryan and Tyler Petrossi, and Steven and James Carte. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, April 11, from 6-8 p.m., and Friday, April 12, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, April 13, at 12 p.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
