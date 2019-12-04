Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS M. ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHYLLIS M. ARMSTRONG Obituary
ARMSTRONG PHYLLIS M.

On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Phyllis M. Armstrong, age 92, beloved wife of the late David J. Armstrong, Esq.; mother of David J. Armstrong, Jr. (Sarah Callahan), Elaine Armstrong and the late Thomas A. Armstrong; sister of Donna Kline, Betty Heath, Fred Jehle and the late Richard Fay (the late Gloria Jo Fay); aunt of Martha Money Penny. Phyllis was proud  to be one of the first graduates of the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, and was very active in the community, including the R.N. Association and the Library Association. Phyllis was passionate about politics and loved supporting the efforts of the League of Women Voters. Friends will be received  JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire St. on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Notice of Funeral Time later. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHYLLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now