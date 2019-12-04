|
ARMSTRONG PHYLLIS M.
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Phyllis M. Armstrong, age 92, beloved wife of the late David J. Armstrong, Esq.; mother of David J. Armstrong, Jr. (Sarah Callahan), Elaine Armstrong and the late Thomas A. Armstrong; sister of Donna Kline, Betty Heath, Fred Jehle and the late Richard Fay (the late Gloria Jo Fay); aunt of Martha Money Penny. Phyllis was proud to be one of the first graduates of the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, and was very active in the community, including the R.N. Association and the Library Association. Phyllis was passionate about politics and loved supporting the efforts of the League of Women Voters. Friends will be received JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire St. on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Notice of Funeral Time later.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019