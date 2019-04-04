|
KILLMEYER PHYLLIS M.
Age 82, of Castle Shannon, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Carmella and Anthony Mikluscak; wife of the late Harry J. Killmeyer; mother of Phyllis Hruch (late Steve), Tony Killmeyer (Linda), Annie Lucas (Luke), Amy Mulholland (Tom), Bernie Killmeyer (late Linda), Kimberly Hullinger (Joe) and the late Fred (surviving Cindy) Killmeyer; sister of Catherine Fanze, Ann Schmidt and Vivian Cleary; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019