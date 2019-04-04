Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Winifred Church
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS KILLMEYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS M. KILLMEYER


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PHYLLIS M. KILLMEYER Obituary
KILLMEYER PHYLLIS M.

Age 82, of Castle Shannon, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Carmella and Anthony Mikluscak; wife of the late Harry J. Killmeyer; mother of Phyllis Hruch (late Steve), Tony Killmeyer (Linda), Annie Lucas (Luke), Amy Mulholland (Tom), Bernie Killmeyer (late Linda), Kimberly Hullinger (Joe) and the late Fred (surviving Cindy) Killmeyer; sister of Catherine Fanze, Ann Schmidt and Vivian Cleary; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now