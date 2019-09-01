|
|
RE PHYLLIS MARIA
Age 84, of McCandless, on Friday, August 30, 2019. Phyllis was born in Calatafimi, Sicily, Italy. Beloved wife for 62 years of John Re; loving mother of Salvatore Re, Vincent Re, Patricia (George) Tanner, Lisa (Jerome) Schad, and the late Dina Re and Anna (surviving spouse, Doug) Sharlow. She is also survived by one brother, two sisters, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vincenzo Aguanno and one sister. Always putting her family first, Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by all. The family will welcome friends Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 2 p.m in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Alexis Catholic Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019