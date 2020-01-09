|
MORACA PHYLLIS
Age 87, of McCandless Twp., Phyllis Moraca passed peacefully into the open arms of the Lord surrounded by her family on January 4, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1932, daughter of the late Giovanni and Amalia Marasco; beloved wife of the late Virgil Moraca, the love of her life, to whom she was married for 66 years; cherished mother of Tom Moraca (Lynn), Jeannie Wagner (Rick), Nancy Walchack (Ron), and Cheri Moraca; proud Nana of eight and great-grandmother of five; sister of Henry Marasco, and the late Mary Arlotti, and the late Anthony Marasco. Phyllis lived out her dream of being a devoted wife and mother. Her faith guided her life and was the greatest gift she passed on to her children. She lived her life with compassion, kindness, a caring heart, and had a gentleness of spirit that touched many. God blessed her family with the best mom, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend anyone could ever imagine! Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Church, with Rev. Paul Zywan celebrating. Entombment will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020