GALORE PHYLLIS N.
Age 76, passed away peacefully in her home on September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean (Kuniej) Galore and father, Nicholas Galore. She is survived by her life partner, Sandra Lopez; siblings, Stephanie (Galore) Dabecco, Faith Galore, Nicholas Galore, and best loved friend, Maureen Byrne. Phyllis was a graduate of St. Adalbert's in the South Side. After High school, she joined the U.S. Navy where she proudly served for four years and four months. Phyllis also had a career with the U.S Postal Service, from which she retired in 1992. There will be no Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in Phyllis' name to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019