Age 90, of Brighton Heights, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Caring Heights Community Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 12, 1929, in Lycippus, PA, daughter of the late Charles A. Struble and Madeline Welty Struble. Mrs. Varga was a 1948 graduate of Bellevue High School. Prior to retirement she worked in housekeeping at the Masonic Eastern Star Home in Pittsburgh. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, North Hills Chapter 526 and remained an active member for over 65 years. Phyllis was a member of Emanuel's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bellevue and volunteered her time at Meals-on-Wheels Brighton Heights location. On September 4, 1959, she married her beloved Dean Varga, who passed away July 17, 2001. Phyllis adored her family and friends, loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed reading, volunteering, and supporting various animal charities. She loved doggies. Her bright smile will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice. Surviving are a son, Dale Varga and wife, Carolyn of North Fayette Twp., several cousins, nieces, and nephew. Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two brothers, John "Jack" Struble and William W. Struble. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, PA 15202 (412-766-5600), where services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater PA Chapter (act.alz.org) or Animal Rescue League of Western PA. (www.nokillnetwork.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019