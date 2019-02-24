TENNANT PHYLLIS SCHAILE CHICK

Age 88, of Winston-Salem, NC, formerly of Penn Hills, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born on February 1, 1931, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Oscar Schaile and Hazel Brooks Schaile. She was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem for 20 years and a long time member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church in Penn Hills where she also taught preschool. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, trivia and word games, traveling to folk festivals in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and family vacations at the beach. Phyllis volunteered for People Concerned for the Unborn Child for over 25 years and for Birthright of Winston-Salem. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her first husband of 41 years, Armand Chick; one sister, Beverly Garrard; one brother, Kenneth Schaile; and son-in-law John Pavshak. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Robert "Bob" Tennant of Winston-Salem; children, Dolores "Dee" Scott (John) of Cheswick, PA, Anthony Chick (Maura) of Beaver Falls, PA, Michael Chick (Robin) of Gibsonia, PA, Gary Chick (Debra) of San Antonio, TX, Cathleen Morrison (Rick) of Las Cruces, NM, Raymond Chick (Zhaoli) of Thousand Oaks, CA, Christina Zummo (Steve) of Plum Borough, PA, Robert Tennant (Sherry) of Madison, NC, and Lorraine Reiter of St. Peters, MO; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, Glenna Ralston, Gale Schaile, Gary Schaile, and Carol Larrick. The family will receive friends from 2-8 PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 750 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, PA, 15144. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to People Concerned for the Unborn Child, 3050 Pioneer Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15226.