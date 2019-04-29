BRUNO PIERINA

Age 87, of Brookline, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Bruno; loving mother of John (Rosemary) Bruno; cherished nonna of Giovanni and Gabrielle Bruno; dear sister of the late Caterina, Maria and Fiore; also survived by many adored nieces, nephews and friends. Rina came to the United States in the 1950's. She worked diligently as a seamstress making many friends and acquaintances. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412-531-4000. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Family suggest memorial contributions to Sant'Antonio di Padova, santantonio.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.