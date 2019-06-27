VANVO PIERRE

On Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Hien (Nguyen) Vanvo. Loving father of Dream and Peter. Preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Mary (Munsch) Kraus; brother of Dr. Jack Kraus, Mary Ann (Dave) Cercone, Paul (Jill) Kraus, Kathy (Tim) Hanna, Carol (Nyman) Kraus and Bob (Shelly) Kraus. Survived also by 13 nieces and nephews, one grandniece and one grandnephew. Vo was blessed with two families, he was born on March 1, 1954 in Dalat, Vietnam and is survived by numerous family members there. Vo worked many years as a photographer and at Bernie's Photolab. Vo and Hien are the owners of BeBe Nail and Spa Salon. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves, N.S. Funeral Mass in Risen Lord Church Saturday, 12 p.m.

