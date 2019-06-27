Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Risen Lord Church
Resources
More Obituaries for PIERRE VANVO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PIERRE VANVO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PIERRE VANVO Obituary
VANVO PIERRE

On Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Hien (Nguyen) Vanvo. Loving father of Dream and Peter. Preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Mary (Munsch) Kraus; brother of Dr. Jack Kraus, Mary Ann (Dave) Cercone, Paul (Jill) Kraus, Kathy (Tim) Hanna, Carol (Nyman) Kraus and Bob (Shelly) Kraus. Survived also by 13 nieces and nephews, one grandniece and one grandnephew. Vo was blessed with two families, he was born on March 1, 1954 in Dalat, Vietnam and is survived by numerous family members there. Vo worked many years as a photographer and at Bernie's Photolab. Vo and Hien are the owners of BeBe Nail and Spa Salon. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves, N.S. Funeral Mass in Risen Lord Church Saturday, 12 p.m. 


www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now