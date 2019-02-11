|
TUCCIARONE PIETRO "PETE"
Age 72, of Hampton Twp., on February 10, 2019. Husband of Mary Magazzine Tucciarone; father of Enrico Gregory (Kristen) Tucciarone, Peter Joseph (Heidi) Tucciarone, and Dana Marie (Matthew) Schenle; son of the late Enrico and Mafalda Tucciarone; brother of Giacinto (Nancy) and Mario (Francesca) Tucciarone; grandfather of Mia Marie, Isabella Donna, Nicholas Pietro, Evangeline Lynn and Kendall Marie; stepfather of Angela Fitzgerald (John), Nicholas Hudak (Laura), and Matthew Hudak (Sara); step-grandfather of Johnny, Brendan, Keira, Evan, Dominic, Ryan, Aaron, Benjamin and Christopher. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Thursday, 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Please visit us at:
neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019