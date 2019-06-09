Home

POLLY (EVANCHECK) EVOSEVICH

Age 79, on Friday, June 7, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of 55 years to Michael "Bob" Evosevich; loving mother of Barbara (Kurt) Matthews, Susan (Greg) Bosiljevac and Cathy (John) Meister; proud grandma of Stephen and Nathan Matthews and Ava Bosiljevac; daughter of the late George and Pauline Evancheck; sister of Patti (Edward) Mathieu, Barbara (Ron) Demczak and George (Natalie) Evancheck; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Polly was a long time, active member of St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church. A few of the many hobbies she enjoyed were cross stitch, quilting, gardening and antiques. She was known for her homemade canned pickles and pierogies and will be dearly missed by her beloved family and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Parastas Reqium Service Monday evening at 7. Funeral Divine Liturgy, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church. Everyone please meet at church. If desired, family suggests contributions to St. Pius X Church, 2336 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, in memory of Polly. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
