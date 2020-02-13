|
|
JONES POLLY O.
Age 74, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on February 5, 2020. Mother of Serena Simpson, Mark Conner (Tracey) and Kimberly Henderson (Andre); sister of Fannie Green, Sam Green, Lonzo Green, Charles Mason, Charlene Webb and the late George Green and Elbert Green; grandmother of six, great-grandmother of one; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, her church family and friends. Visitation on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Sons of God Ministry, 200 Tabor Street, Pgh., PA 15204. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020