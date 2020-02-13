Home

POLLY O. JONES

POLLY O. JONES Obituary
JONES POLLY O.

Age 74, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on February 5, 2020. Mother of Serena Simpson, Mark Conner (Tracey) and Kimberly Henderson (Andre); sister of Fannie Green, Sam Green, Lonzo Green, Charles Mason, Charlene Webb and the late George Green and Elbert Green; grandmother of six, great-grandmother of one; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, her church family and friends. Visitation on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Sons of God Ministry, 200 Tabor Street, Pgh., PA 15204. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
