KENT PRISCILLA ANN (COMUNALE)
Age 75, of East McKeesport, passed away at home on Monday, November 11, 2019. Loving mother of Patrick (Lori); loving aunt of AJ (Candy); Anissa (Dennis); and Arlette (Joseph), as well as Michael (Janet); and Daniel (Beth); loving cousin of Rosemary (Bill) Wassel; loving daughter of the late Dorothy (Lapcevich) and Angelo Bordogna, and Ralph Comunale; sister to the late Abe (surviving Arletta) Comunale; beloved "little sister" and preceded in death by Mike (Norma). Born December 22, 1943 in Wilmerding, Priscilla had a long successful career with Westinghouse. Always thinking of others, Priscilla spent her retirement volunteering at local hospitals and her church. Family and friends will be received in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA, 412-824-4332, on Thursday from 1:00 until 8:00 p.m. Parting Prayers will be on Friday at 9:15 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Priscilla would have liked you to donate to and to be thoughtful and kind to one another. Please visit us at, www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019