Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
PRISCILLA BANASZEWSKI
PRISCILLA J. (KASPROSKI) BANASZEWSKI

Age 89, of Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Banaszewski, Sr.; loving mother of Edward (Helen) Banaszewski, Jr., Francis (Carol) Banaszewski, Anita Levy and Nancy (Carl) Vollmer; cherished grandmother of David, John, Michael and Edward Levy, Tina, Matthew and Christopher Banaszewski, Nicholas and Jennifer Kelley; six great-grandchildren; sister of Patricia Girty, the late Virginia Rittner, Jacqueline Jarosz and Sonny Kasproski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawreceville, on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
