MORELLI QUINTINO
On Friday, October 11, 2019, age 69, of Sharpsburg. Loving brother of Anna Patitucci (the late Aldo), Bruno Morelli (Dianne), Aldo Morelli (the late Shirley), and Flora Acri (the late Anecleto); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Quintino was a world traveler, and has visited over 180 different countries. Friends received Sunday 3-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019