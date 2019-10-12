Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for QUINTINO MORELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

QUINTINO MORELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
QUINTINO MORELLI Obituary
MORELLI QUINTINO

On Friday, October 11, 2019, age 69, of Sharpsburg. Loving brother of Anna Patitucci (the late Aldo), Bruno Morelli (Dianne), Aldo Morelli (the late Shirley), and Flora Acri (the late Anecleto); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Quintino was a world traveler, and has visited over 180 different countries. Friends received Sunday 3-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of QUINTINO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now