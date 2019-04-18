GRIFFITH R. ALLEN "GRIFF"

Age 83, of Scott Twp., on April 16, 2019. Loving companion of Marlene Flaherty; father of Gordon Griffith and Mark (Lisa) Griffith; grandfather of Abbey and Justin Griffith; best friend of Suzanne Schollaert; brother of Rita Jo (Joe) Tierney and the late Phillip (Patience) Griffith. Allen was a 1957 graduate of Villanova University, where he was a standout basketball player. Allen was inducted into the Villanova University Sports Hall of Fame and also the Blair County Sports Hall of Fame. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Allen was an avid golfer and former member of Sewickley Heights Country Club. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at which time a Blessing Service will be held at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). If desired, memorials may be made to a . View and add condolences at:

