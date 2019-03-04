WHITE R. BLAINE

Age 80 of West Mifflin on March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a son of the late Richard E. and Mildred (Elwell) White. Blaine was a retired dispatcher for the Port Authority. He attended Christ The Light of the World Parish. He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps Reserves and in the Army. He coached Duquesne Little League Baseball, belonged to the Croation Club Bowling League, The WVW Family Golf Invitational, Marcic Family Poker Club, volunteered for the golf, picnic and Hoagie sales committees at the Christ The Light of the World Parish, the 1956 Duquesne High School Reunion Committee and was a groundskeeper at Holy Name Cemetery. He enjoyed golf with his sons and George, Jack and Tut. He also enjoyed going to the Meadows, the movies and his summer home at Canadohta Lake. Loving husband of 61 years to Margie (Vukelja) White; cherished father of Lawrence James (Sherry) White of North Huntingdon, David Scott White of Mt. Lebanon, Donna Marie (Douglas) Wilhoit of Fairfield Glade, TN and Richard (Michele) White of Monroeville; proud grandfather of Kristie Westerlund, Ashley (Chris) White, Richard White, Kelly Westerlund, Courtney Westerlund, Bailey White and Delaney White; great-grandfather of Logan Rager; brother of Judith Nyros of FL, Carol Trunzo of White Oak and Jack (Marlene) White of West Mifflin; broher-in-law of Stanley "Tut" (Marie) Vukelja of Charleroi; also his loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Tuesday, March 5th from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday, March 6th , 2-9 p.m., at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne 412-466-3300 where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday, March 7th at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish at 10 a.m., Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating, followed by presentation of Military Honors.