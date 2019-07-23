|
|
EWING, JR. R. DAVID "MOTOR"
Age 66, of Brighton Heights, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Beloved father of David (Tiffany), Leyton and Ashley Ewing; son of the late Robert D. and Dolores (DiLallo) Ewing, Sr.; brother of Sandy (Mike) Tschannen, Sharon (Dave) O'Keefe and Susan (Carl) Kraus. Friends received 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ our Savior, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be appreciated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 23, 2019